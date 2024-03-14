"He’s done that throughout his career” - Anthony Joshua’s coach pinpoints one of Francis Ngannou’s biggest “mistakes” in their clash

Anthony Joshua put on a clinical display against the ever-dangerous Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8.

Given the knockout power that both fighters possess, their clash was a much-anticipated affair. But unlike Ngannou's competitive fight against Tyson Fury, his bout with 'AJ' was a one-sided beatdown.

The Brit knocked down the former UFC champion in both the first and second rounds, before landing the knockout punch in round two to end the fight.

Ben Davison, the head coach of 'AJ', recently appeared on The MMA Hour, hosted by Ariel Helwani. He reflected on his student's fight against 'The Predator', pointing to one of Ngannou's biggest errors.

Davison said this:

"We'd prepared for that. We knew that he would struggle to defend, if 'AJ' had done a couple of things before hand to set a certain scenario up, he'd struggle to defend the right hand from the southpaw stance. And that's what happened. I just think it was a mistake on his behalf. But I understand he's done that throughout his career as well, so that's something we prepared for."

Watch Anthony Joshua's coach discuss Francis Ngannou below from 12:30:

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua would be the "biggest fight" in boxing history, says Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury is scheduled to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a battle for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion, with the pair facing off on May 18.

According to Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of General Entartainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, the winner of Fury's clash with Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua following his bout with Francis Ngannou.

Alalshikh is the man responsible for organizing the heavyweight clashes of late, hence his level of influence over the decisions currently being made in boxing.

Following Joshua's emphatic KO win over 'The Predator' on March 8, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now shared his thoughts on a potential clash with 'The Gypsy King'.

Hearn was interviewed by iFL TV following the conclusion of 'Knockout Chaos', where he said this:

"[Joshua] was ten percent of the fighter he is now. Ten percent! Listen, let [Fury and Usyk] fight, let's go Tyson Fury, let's get that win. Because then you have the biggest fight in the history of the sport."

Watch Anthony Joshua's promoter's interview below from 0:55: