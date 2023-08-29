"He's a drug addict" - When Jake Paul arrogantly looked past a potential Conor McGregor fight citing Irishman's alleged vices

YouTube star-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has made quite the buzz in the world of combat sports since making his professional debut in boxing in 2020.

After his first couple of fights, Paul started calling out mixed martial arts fighters and landed a fight against grappling maestro and former UFC man Ben Askren. Paul followed up a shock win over Askren with an even more surprising double victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The social media influencer has gone on to box Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, scoring wins against both UFC legends. His only loss has come at the hands of Tommy Fury, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani after one of his recent fights, Paul was asked what next and about the prospect of facing former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

'The Problem Child' expressed his indifference to McGregor and took aim at his alleged substance abuse and alcoholic tendencies:

“I don’t know who else is left. [Well, there’s one name that’s left, right?] McChicken. Conor McChicken. He don’t want the smoke. He’s a alcoholic. He’s a drug addict. He’s out there causing all these problems, about to go to jail. He’s not even worried about fighting right now. Right now, he’s worried about being a free man. ”

Check out his comments below:

Jake Paul slights UFC in reference to Francis Ngannou's exit and upcoming clash against Tyson Fury

Jake Paul has been a constant advocate for fighter rights and called out UFC president Dana White on issues such as healthcare and pay distribution multiple times.

Earlier this year, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the promotion on similar grounds and sought greater autonomy over his career decisions and the fights he wanted to pursue, such as crossover boxing matchups.

Ngannou is set to take on Tyson Fury at an event in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Jake Paul spoke to TNT Sports in a recent interview and mentioned his excitement for Ngannou, while also hinting to other UFC fighters of the potential beyond the promotion:

"I'm just excited for Francis to be getting his opportunity and to be showing other fighters particularly from the UFC that they can break out of there and make their own lane. He's finally getting the pay he deserves but it's definitely going to be a tough challenge." [h/t Mirror]

Jake Paul also backed Ngannou's one-punch power while maintaining from experience that UFC fighters fall short inside the boxing ring.