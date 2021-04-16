"He's dumb" - Jake Paul responds to Floyd Mayweather taking a dig at him over sexual assault allegations

Jake Paul has not taken Floyd Mayweather's scornful callout kindly. The 23-year-old called Mayweather "insecure" and noted that the legendary boxer was rubbing salt into his wounds.

After TikTok star Justine Paradise accused Paul of sexual assault, Mayweather took to his Instagram to mock the YouTuber. He said Paul is so "thirsty" that he harasses females.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, 'Impaulsive', Jake responded to the words of the undefeated boxer. Jake said Mayweather's reaction to the sexual assault allegations against him reflects Floyd's own insecurities:

"I think he (Floyd Mayweather) still feels personally attacked. I think that it's easier to tell that he's one of the most insecure people that there is. It reaps off of him. You can see his insecurities in the way he moves, the way he acts, how he dresses, how he carries himself," said Paul.

Like many of Mayweather's adversaries, Jake Paul then proceeded to poke fun at Money's (as Mayweather is known) reading abilities:

"I'm surprised he could even read the article headline (about Paradise accusing Paul of sexual assault)," said Paul.

Paul went on to add that Mayweather himself has been accused of sexual misconduct. He said:

"This is the guy who went to jail and is guilty of 13 accusations of assault and abuse of a female. So, out of anyone to come out of the woodworks... Floyd Mayweather? He's dumb."

Floyd Mayweather is open to fighting Jake Paul in an exhibition bout

Advertisement

In February this year, Floyd Mayweather expressed interest in competing in a slew of exhibition matches. Money said he wouldn't mind going up against Jake Paul if Paul can beat Ben Askren at the PPV event to be hosted by Triller Fight Club. Paul and Askren are set to share the boxing on 17 April, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Responding to Mayweather's challenge, Jake Paul said he would only accept the chance to fight him in a professional bout. The YouTuber also issued an offensive callout for Mayweather, where he made disturbing remarks about his daughter, Yaya Mayweather.

Mayweather was expected to fight Logan Paul on February 20, 2021, but the matchup has now been postponed without a definitive date.