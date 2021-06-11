"He's very emotional" - Israel Adesanya comments on Marvin Vettori's frame of mind ahead of UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori did not hold back from trading barbs during the UFC 263 press conference in Arizona. 'The Italian Dream' was evidently riled up by Adesanya's antics in the closing stages of the presser.

Speaking of Marvin Vettori's outbursts of rage leading up to UFC 263, Israel Adesanya told ESPN that the Italian fighter could not get a hold of his emotions. 'The Last Stylebender' has surmised that Vettori's behavior at the press conference was "almost bipolar."

"He is very emotional. I can control my emotions and I am able to use them when I need to. He is just spastic with his emotions. Almost bipolar, if you will. So I can thrive off that."

Marvin Vettori was accused of being under the influence of steroids by the champion during the latter part of the press conference. Insinuated by Adesanya's comments, Vettori stood up and engaged in a heated exchange with the champion.

Things are getting heated at the climax of the #UFC263 press conference between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya. pic.twitter.com/7RuyPMjaZ7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 11, 2021

Israel Adesanya claims Marvin Vettori is in a "horrible mental space" ahead of their rematch. Unfazed by the third-ranked fighter's outburst at the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference, Adesanya added:

"Horrible mental space. Even at the end there. It's good to poke the bear if you will...I like to do that once in a while, cause I like to play with danger. But he doesn't pose any danger to me...see the way he reacted. I sat down because I know he is not a threat. I didn't even get up from my seat. I just looked at him and I was laughing. It was amusing to me."

It's business as usual for Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have evidently been on each other's nerves throughout the build-up to UFC 263. Their verbal altercation during an interview moderated by Michael Bisping earlier this week is a clear indication that the two fighters will throw down with bad intentions on June 12.

However, Adesanya believes it will be "business as usual" when he stands across the cage from his Italian rival. The Nigerian-born champion claims to have observed similarities between Paulo Costa and Vettori and is ready to exploit the Italian native's volatile temperament this weekend.

Check out Israel Adesanya's entire interview with ESPN below:

