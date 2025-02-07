“He’s experienced enough” - Ellis Badr Barboza confident he’ll get the best version of Prajanchai in world title duel

Ellis Badr Barboza is confident he'll be in the toughest fight of his career when he takes on Prajanchai PK Saenchai in Bangkok.

The British phenom will challenge the two-sport world champion for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Badr Barboza said he's confident that he'll square off against the best version of Prajanchai in his first ONE Championship main event.

Ellis Badr Barboza added that Prajanchai is wise and experienced enough not to underestimate him in their world title clash.

"I don’t think he’ll overlook me. I think he’s trained hard. I think if he looks at my last performances in ONE, he’ll know my level. He’s experienced enough to know someone’s level. So I think he’ll have trained hard," he said.

Badr Barboza is coming off two straight wins against Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Aliff Sor Dechapan, and a win over Prajanchai could solidify his place as one of this generation's best strikers.

Prajanchai, however, is cut from a different cloth.

The Thai superstar is one of the most decorated strikers of all time with an absurd 343-52-3 professional record, including 6-1 in ONE Championship, and multiple Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world titles.

Prajanchai is also in possession of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Badr Barboza's career-defining matchup against Prajanchai, and the entire ONE Fight Night 28 are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Badr Barboza's entire interview below:

Ellis Badr Barboza promises to silence doubters in his world title challenge against Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza isn't just on a quest for gold, he's also hellbent on silencing his doubters once he steps between the ropes against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28.

In the same interview with Bangkok Post, Badr Barboza said he's confident he'll leave Bangkok as the new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and a section of the fanbase in total silence.

"Of course. I’m very confident," Barboza told the Bangkok Post in a pre-fight interview. "I would not accept the fight if I was not confident. I’m ready to silence doubters and take the gold."

