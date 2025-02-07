“I took the gold from a legend” - Ellis Badr Barboza says beating the ‘best Prajanchai’ will insanely boost his stock

Ellis Badr Barboza doesn't want to hear any excuses when he takes Prajanchai PK Saenchai's 26 pounds of gold.

In just a few short hours, Barboza will step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, challenging the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

With ample time to prepare, Ellis Badr Barboza is heading into his first ONE world title opportunity in the best shape of his life, and he expects nothing less from Prajanchai come fight night.

"I don’t want to think that he’s gonna come in and have some disadvantage or advantage," Barboza told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. "I’m expecting the best Prajanchai and when I win, I took the gold from a legend."

'El Jefe' goes into his first headliner riding a two-fight win streak, bagging a third-round knockout over Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 17, followed by a decision victory over Malaysian-Thai sensation Aliff Sor Dechapan.

Prajanchai is physically and mentally ready to throw hands with Ellis Badr Barboza

Ellis Badr Barboza won't be the only fighter riding into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with a heap of momentum.

Prajanchai goes into his first defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship backed by five straight wins, including title-winning performances against Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Di Bella in his last two outings.

He has also secured victories over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and former three-time ISKA kickboxing titleholder Akram Hamidi.

Going into ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchan — like Barboza — is feeling as confident as ever and in fantastic shape both physically and mentally.

"My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent," Prajanchai said in his own interview with the Bangkok Post. "My physical condition is good, my mental is good."

With both fighters primed to deliver the performance of a lifetime, who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with ONE Championship gold wrapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

