  • Prajanchai primed for world title defense vs. Brit KO machine: “My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent”

Prajanchai primed for world title defense vs. Brit KO machine: “My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 07, 2025 01:42 GMT
Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is feeling great ahead of his return to the ring.

This Friday, Feb. 7, Prajanchai will put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line when he meets streaking British striker Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two will headlined a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime.

Prajanchai rides into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on a five-fight win streak, including back-to-back title-winning performances against Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Di Bella in his last two outings.

Understandably, the Thai titleholder is feeling plenty confident ahead of his first defense of the strawweight Muay Thai crown.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Prajanchai said:

"My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent. My physical condition is good, my mental is good."
Ellis Badr Barboza is ready for his big opportunity against Prajanchai

While the PK Saencha6i Muaythaigym star feels 100 percent confident that he'll come out on top at ONE Fight Night 28, Ellis Badr Barboza has different plans.

Speaking to Bangkok Post, Barboza said:

"I’m on a good run. AaI’ve had many fights leading up to this point, many lessons. And I feel like all the ups and downs, all the lessons that took me to this point have made me ready for this opportunity."

Barboza goes into his first shot at 26 pounds of gold with 17 career wins to his credit and a pair of impressive displays over Thongpoon and Aliff Sor Dechapan under the ONE Championship banner.

Will the British dynamo rise to the occasion and claim his first ONE world championship inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will the Thai continue to run roughshod over the competition?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
