Create
Notifications

"He's too f***ing good" - Jared Cannonier explains why he is not looking to go the distance against Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya (left) and Jared Cannonier (right)
Israel Adesanya (left) and Jared Cannonier (right)
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jun 22, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Jared Cannonier is not too keen on going the distance with Israel Adesanya in a five-round fight.

'The Killa Gorilla' had a chat with Submission Radio ahead of his fight at UFC 276. During the chat, Cannonier said that he was not intending on getting into a bloody war with 'The last Stylebender' in July.

"I'm not trying to go to the decisions. I'm not trying to go to the scorecards with this man. I ain't trying to have five-round wars with him. He's too f***ing good. You know what I'm saying?"

He added:

"The longer I'm in there with him, the better chance he has of winning and vice-versa... I ain't trying to go in there and have no wars, man. I ain't trying to shorten my career," said Jared Cannonier.

You can watch the full interview with Submission Radio below:

youtube-cover

Cannonier has won five out of his last six fights to earn a shot at the title. He, along with Adesanya, will headline the July 2 card at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on the upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya was recently part of a press conference along with Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France.

'The last Stylebender' weighed in on the upcoming UFC 276 main event and said the fight could look similar to his encounter with Paulo Costa.

"He's [Cannonier] a guy that packs a lot... So I can't overlook him but I don't think he'll be the toughest challenger. Honestly think I'll make this easy. I really believe I'll make this look easy come July 3rd... Well, a prediction, I'll give you a prediction, it's gonna be fun, it's gonna be fun. It's gonna look a lot like the Costa fight minus the little tap-tap at the end."

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

Adesanya squared off against Costa at UFC 253. Many believed that the Brazilian would prove to be a tough challenge for the middleweight champion. However, the New Zealander picked him apart from the distance and finished him in the second round to retain his title.

Edited by Aditya Singh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...