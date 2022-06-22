"He's too f***ing good" - Jared Cannonier explains why he is not looking to go the distance against Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier is not too keen on going the distance with Israel Adesanya in a five-round fight.

'The Killa Gorilla' had a chat with Submission Radio ahead of his fight at UFC 276. During the chat, Cannonier said that he was not intending on getting into a bloody war with 'The last Stylebender' in July.

"I'm not trying to go to the decisions. I'm not trying to go to the scorecards with this man. I ain't trying to have five-round wars with him. He's too f***ing good. You know what I'm saying?"

He added:

"The longer I'm in there with him, the better chance he has of winning and vice-versa... I ain't trying to go in there and have no wars, man. I ain't trying to shorten my career," said Jared Cannonier.

You can watch the full interview with Submission Radio below:

Cannonier has won five out of his last six fights to earn a shot at the title. He, along with Adesanya, will headline the July 2 card at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on the upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya was recently part of a press conference along with Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France.

'The last Stylebender' weighed in on the upcoming UFC 276 main event and said the fight could look similar to his encounter with Paulo Costa.

"He's [Cannonier] a guy that packs a lot... So I can't overlook him but I don't think he'll be the toughest challenger. Honestly think I'll make this easy. I really believe I'll make this look easy come July 3rd... Well, a prediction, I'll give you a prediction, it's gonna be fun, it's gonna be fun. It's gonna look a lot like the Costa fight minus the little tap-tap at the end."

Adesanya squared off against Costa at UFC 253. Many believed that the Brazilian would prove to be a tough challenge for the middleweight champion. However, the New Zealander picked him apart from the distance and finished him in the second round to retain his title.

