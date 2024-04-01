"He's getting even better" - Jonathan Di Bella says Marat Grigorian evolved after stunning knockout of Sitthichai 

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is a big fan of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Needless to say, he rooted for 'Killer Kid' in his matchup against Marat Grigorian at ONE 165 last January.

Unfortunately, the Thai star suffered a stinging third-round knockout defeat at the hands of the Armenian following a brutal body shot.

Many were impressed by Grigorian's lethal form, considering he's been around the game for so long. According to Jonatha Di Bella, that slick finish is a testament to the 32-year-old's evolution as a martial artist.

The Canadian-Italian slugger told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Sitthichai is one of my favorite fighters and he beat him. He showed that he's evolving and getting better. He was already good in his prime, and now he's getting even better. He looks really good."

Fighting professionally since 2007, Marat Grigorian has shared the ring with the who's who in kickboxing and continues to do so in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The former GLORY lightweight world champion continues to walk down opponents with his trademark forward pressure and puts them to sleep with his staggering boxing combinations.

It appears that time has only sharpened Grigorian's destructive fists, as evidenced by that sensational KO of the durable Sitthichai.

Here's Di Bella's SCMP MMA interview:

Marat Grigorian won't be caught off guard by Superbon's attacks

This coming Friday, Marat Grigorian will look to score a second straight highlight reel finish at Superbon Singha Mawynn's expense. ONE Friday Fights 58 will pit these two world-class strikers anew, with the victor leaving Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in tow.

Speaking to ONE, Grigorian is confident he has Superbon all figured out, despite falling short in their last meeting in 2022.

"The first fight was really short because it took only 29 seconds. The second fight was five rounds of fighting. I saw everything that he throws."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will also feature Jonathan Di Bella's strawweight kickboxing world title defense against Prajanchai. The full event will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms on April 5.