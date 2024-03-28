"I saw everything that he throws" - Marat Grigorian says he has Superbon all figured out after their last encounter

Marat Grigorian believes he has Superbon figured out heading into their third encounter.

At ONE X, Superbon put his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line in a rematch against Grigorian. The world-class strikers first met outside the promotion, with the Armenia-born fighter emerging victorious with a shocking 29-second knockout.

Superbon avenged his defeat with ONE gold on the line by securing a unanimous decision win. On April 5, they will settle the score in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event, with the ONE featherweight interim world title up for grabs.

During an interview with ONE, Grigorian had this to say about believing he has Superbon's number after their last fight:

"The first fight was really short because it took only 29 seconds. The second fight was five rounds of fighting. I saw everything that he throws."

Superbon last fought in December 2023, when he challenged Tawanchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai superstar showcased a valiant effort throughout the five-round war, but Tawanchai emerged victorious by unanimous decision to retain his throne.

Meanwhile, Marat Grigorian is riding momentum after knocking out Sitthichai in round 3 of their Jan. 28 meeting. The former Glory Kickboxing world champion now looks to further his legacy by dispatching Superbon and potentially setting up a rematch with Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE's digital platforms.

The winner between Superbon and Marat Grigorian earns a must-see rematch against Chingiz Allazov

Chingiz Allazov's last two fights featured the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliners. Firstly, 'Chinga' challenged Superbon for his ONE featherweight kickboxing throne in January 2023. Most people respected Allazov's skills but didn't predict he would knock out the Thai in round two of the ONE Fight Night 6 main event.

Later that year, Allazov defended his throne for the first time against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13. The 30-year-old continued his dominant run of five consecutive wins by defeating Grigorian by unanimous decision.

It'll be intriguing to see who claims the ONE featherweight interim world title and potentially faces Allazov in a rematch later this year.