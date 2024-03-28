"I'll never run from anyone" - Superbon suggests Chingiz Allazov is ducking from a rematch

Former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn believes Chingiz Allazov might be dodging his duties as the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ahead of his return to action next week.

The top-ranked contender adds another chapter to his rivalry with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on Friday, April 5, with the division's interim crown on the line inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While he is thankful for the chance to vie for ONE gold, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate couldn't help but weigh in on Allazov's stand, saying that a true world champion would always be up for the task of defending their gold.

He told ONE Championship:

"For me, if I'm the champion, I'll never run from anyone. I'll face anyone, everyone. Even if I've beaten someone, I'll fight them again. Even if I'm facing someone new, I'll be up for the challenge. Anything."

The 33-year-old striker has been calling for a chance to run it back against the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative since the latter stunned him at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year.

As a result, Superbon's reign as the king of the division was cut short. On Allazov's end, the Gridin Gym athlete successfully protected his throne against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in August last year.

Superbon will use Grigorian fight to punch his ticket to a Allazov rematch

For as long as Chingiz Allazov attempts to steer his way out of a rematch against Superbon, the Thai superstar will do everything within his control to consistently keep knocking on the featherweight kickboxing world champion's door.

And an interim world title win over No.2-ranked Grigorian would further help him establish his position in the world title race.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon laid out his path to reclaim what was once his.

He shared:

"My goal right now is to rematch Chingiz Allazov, and I need another step to be there."

Watch the interview here:

ONE Friday Fights 58 will broadcast live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com on April 5.