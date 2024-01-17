"He's the GOAT, what can you say about him?" - UFC featherweight's hilarious impression of Georges St-Pierre leaves Nina-Marie Daniele in splits

A UFC featherweight contender's uproarious imitation of Georges St-Pierre had Nina-Marie Daniele bursting into laughter.

During a recent interview with MMA content creator Daniele, Canadian featherweight fighter Charles Jourdain playfully mimicked a social media video in which the UFC Hall of Famer was reviewing his breakfast.

Jourdain then explained why St-Pierre's posts continue to strike a chord with fans on social media:

"Georges got to a point where he can put whatever he wants on his social media and it's still... He's the GOAT, what can you say about him?"

Daniele couldn't contain her laughter in response to Jourdain's amusing mimicry. She said:

"I think he doesn't realize how funny he is, he's just being himself."

Check out Charles Jourdain and Nina-Marie Daniele's conversation below:

St-Pierre attained a record of 26-2 throughout his 15-year professional career. The 42-year-old Canadian claimed significant victories against MMA legends, including BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and Michael Bisping.

'Rush' boasts the second-highest number of consecutive wins (13) and title fight victories (13) in the organization's history, a feat achieved between 2007 and 2017. St-Pierre's outstanding career culminated in his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tyron Woodley reveals Georges St-Pierre's decision to pass on eight-figure fight offer

Tyron Woodley recently stated that he was in negotiations for a lucrative fight against Georges St-Pierre, but the former two-division champion rejected the offer.

Both fighters stood as two of the premier welterweights in UFC history, yet never crossed paths in the octagon. 'GSP' relinquished his title and took a hiatus just as Woodley was rising in the ranks to contend for the championship.

During an interview with TMZ Sports last month, 'The Chosen One' disclosed that he tried to materialize the fight in his own promotion, extending a substantial offer to St-Pierre. He said:

"Like Georges St-Pierre, I offered him a dumb bag, he said, 'No. I'm not in that world anymore...When I say dumb, I'm talking pushing the eight figures, a lot of money."