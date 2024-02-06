  • home icon
"He's going to get the smoke" - Renato Moicano sets sights on potential Paddy Pimblett clash following British fighter's recent jibe

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Feb 06, 2024 17:27 GMT
Renato Moicano (left) and Paddy Pimblett's (right) rivalry has been heating up [Images Courtesy: @renato_moicano_ufc and @theufcbaddy Instagram]

Renato Moicano warned Paddy Pimblett that nobody could protect him from his wrath after their recent social media altercation turned into a heated rivalry.

Moicano defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3. Following the win, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that Pimblett should fight Dober to prove his mettle. The Brit fired back at the Brazilian, stating that he would "smoke him easily."

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Moicano showed interest in a potential fight against Pimblett:

“He said, ‘Why would I fight Drew Dober if I can smoke you.’ He sent me that and I said, ‘Okay, now you’re in trouble.’ UFC is not going to protect you because you started that sh** brother. I was not talking about your name but guess what? If they put me against this [redacted] in Brazil in UFC 301, I can guarantee you I’ll finish that [redacted] in the first round.”

Watch Moicano make the statement below []:

youtube-cover

Renato Moicano calls out two top ten lightweights after the Drew Dober win

Renato Moicano is currently the No.13-ranked UFC lightweight. Although the 33-year-old is entangled in the Paddy Pimblett rivalry at the moment, he wasted no time in trying to further his quest for a UFC title shot after his recent triumph.

Following his win over Drew Dober, Moicano called out two seasoned veterans of the sport. While interacting with fans in a live Q&A session, Moicano addressed City Kickboxing standout and No.10-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker:

“Dan Hooker is in trouble. I want to beat Dan Hooker in Brazil, my brother.”

Watch Moicano make the statement below [5:16]:

youtube-cover

In an X post, Moicano expressed his interest in fighting No.7-ranked Beneil Dariush:

Beneil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this s*** and tag @ufc modaf*****s.

Dariush has hit a rough patch in his career in recent months as he suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, Hooker is recovering from an arm surgery that forced him out of the Bobby Green fight in December 2023.

