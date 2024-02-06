"He's going to get the smoke" - Renato Moicano sets sights on potential Paddy Pimblett clash following British fighter's recent jibe

Renato Moicano warned Paddy Pimblett that nobody could protect him from his wrath after their recent social media altercation turned into a heated rivalry.

Moicano defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3. Following the win, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that Pimblett should fight Dober to prove his mettle. The Brit fired back at the Brazilian, stating that he would "smoke him easily."

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Moicano showed interest in a potential fight against Pimblett:

“He said, ‘Why would I fight Drew Dober if I can smoke you.’ He sent me that and I said, ‘Okay, now you’re in trouble.’ UFC is not going to protect you because you started that sh** brother. I was not talking about your name but guess what? If they put me against this [redacted] in Brazil in UFC 301, I can guarantee you I’ll finish that [redacted] in the first round.”

Watch Moicano make the statement below

Renato Moicano calls out two top ten lightweights after the Drew Dober win

Renato Moicano is currently the No.13-ranked UFC lightweight. Although the 33-year-old is entangled in the Paddy Pimblett rivalry at the moment, he wasted no time in trying to further his quest for a UFC title shot after his recent triumph.

Following his win over Drew Dober, Moicano called out two seasoned veterans of the sport. While interacting with fans in a live Q&A session, Moicano addressed City Kickboxing standout and No.10-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker:

“Dan Hooker is in trouble. I want to beat Dan Hooker in Brazil, my brother.”

Watch Moicano make the statement below

In an X post, Moicano expressed his interest in fighting No.7-ranked Beneil Dariush:

Beneil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this s*** and tag @ufc modaf*****s.

Dariush has hit a rough patch in his career in recent months as he suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, Hooker is recovering from an arm surgery that forced him out of the Bobby Green fight in December 2023.