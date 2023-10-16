“He’s going to go deep ocean” - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev's grueling 100-day training camp for UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up on Islam Makhachev's grueling 100-day training camp ahead of his second title defense at UFC 294, which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.

During the first episode of UFC 294: Embedded, 'The Eagle' noted that the reigning lightweight champion ramped up his training 100 days before the fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov mentioned that the camp has gone well and that Makhachev wrapped up his final hard sparring session ahead of the fight.

He said:

"When it was like 100 day before the fight, Islam [Makhachev] begin train hard since this day. Today, was last hard sparring day, but all hard work is finished." [6:58 - 7:10]

Khabib Nurmagomedov then brought up that his team made slight adjustments to Islam Makhachev's training as Alexander Volkanovski has a different style than Charles Oliveira, whom he spent his training camp preparing for. Khabib mentioned believing that the lightweight champion is motivated and prepared for everything, saying:

"Yeah, we're gonna change some things but goal is same. Same goal, same place [Abu Dhabi], but I think Islam [Makhachev] have more motivation. Islam is warrior. When he go to the cage, he always fight, he's going to go deep ocean, doesn't matter how deep, he's ready fot the ocean. And, Inshallah, he's gonna be 'and still'." [7:13 - 7:32]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski compete in their rematch, as many believed their first encounter had a controversial decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about first fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up about the first encounter between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, which took place earlier this year at UFC 284.

Due to Charles Oliveira being forced to withdraw from UFC 294, 'Volk' accepted an opportunity to get his revenge on short notice. In a video posted to 'The Eagle's X account, he mentioned that Makhachev won the first fight fair and square and that it wasn't a controversial result, saying:

"First fight, it was very good, very competitive fight but we know and they team know we win unanimous decision. It was not even split decision, it was unanimous decision...'Volk' was looking good on that fight but he lose, and he knows, his team know, and all world know he lose."

