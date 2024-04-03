"He's going to KO Oliveira" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan shares snap of uber shredded physique ahead of UFC 300 clash

Fans had mixed predictions for Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan after seeing the latter shredded during his training camp.

On April 13, the UFC will set up shop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, UFC 300. The pay-per-view main card features several high-stakes matchups, including a potential number-one lightweight contender bout between Oliveira and Tsarukyan.

Earlier today, Tsarukyan shared a photo of him with fellow UFC lightweight Grant Dawson after training at American Top Team. The 27-year-old Armenian looked shredded less than two weeks before his fight, leading to a popular X account re-posting the image with the following caption:

"Arman Tsarukyan is in phenomenal shape less than 2 weeks out of #UFC300"

Fans took to the comment section and had differing predictions for Oliveira vs Tsarukyan:

"He's going to KO Oliveira"

"Charles sleeps him early"

"Arman makes it look easy"

"Good thing it's an mma fight and not a body building competition"

In October. 2022, Oliveira suffered a setback after suffering a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. Luckily for him, he bounced back in June 2023 by securing a first-round knockout win against Beneil Dariush.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding a three-fight winning streak since his last loss against Mateusz Gamrot in June 2022. The Armenian-born contender is coming off a similar win as Oliveira - a first-round knockout win against Dariush in December 2023.

Are Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan fighting for a lightweight title shot?

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan could be fighting for a lightweight title shot, as they are ranked in the top five. With that said, two other contenders could receive the opportunity first.

Firstly, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are fighting for the BMF title at UFC 300. Therefore, an impressive performance by either fighter, especially Gaethje, might have them jump the winner of Oliveira vs Tsarukyan.

The next lightweight title shot conversation can't be had without mentioning Dustin Poirier. On March 9, 'The Diamond' made a massive statement by knocking out the highly-touted Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round of the UFC 299 co-main event.

Depending on when Islam Makhachev wants to return, Poirier might be next in line for a chance to defeat the lightweight throne.

