"He's going to be a scary individual"- Kamaru Usman gives a scouting report of his younger brother Mohammed Usman

Kamaru Usman was recently asked to give a scouting report of his brother Mohammed Usman for those of us who haven't seen the heavyweight fighter in action.

According to Kamaru Usman, his brother has really upped his game since he moved to Colorado to train with the Elevation fight team. Of his brother's newfound confidence, Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports:

"The thing is Mohammed (Usman) was just a raw athletic specimen. And then I've got him to commit to it, commit to the sport and he has committed to the sport. He's moved, packed up and just moved to Colorado, to where now he's training fully in Colorado with Vinny Lopez and Cody Donovan, to where he is really putting in the time and effort now. And putting in that time I can already see it in his sparring. He's the first one to call me, 'Man I'm about to go out of here and I'm about to hurt these dudes man. Now when you put that belief behind him as well I think he is going to be a scary individual to be able to deal with."

Mohammed Usman couldn't corner Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

Mohammed Usman is typically found cornering his brother Kamaru Usman but was absent for the UFC 261 headliner. During the bout, Mohammed Usman was quarantined in preparation for his PFL debut against promotional newcomer Brandon Sayles.

When Kamaru Usman blasted Masvidal with a straight right, his younger brother screamed:

"That's how you do it!"

Mohammed Usman further said:

"I was just sitting there going crazy. Just so proud of him. I'm not gonna lie, even I didn't expect that. It's like, 'Holy smokes -- he just smoked him.' It was amazing. I just told him I'm proud of him, I love him and I'll see him soon. He said, 'Cool, brother.'"

Regarding the difference in fighting styles between himself and Kamaru Usman, Mohammed added:

"When I get in the cage, they'll instantly know he definitely don't fight like Kamaru. He's a different type of guy. ... Every punch I throw is to knock your life away."