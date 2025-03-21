“He’s going to stand away from it” - Superlek expects Nabil Anane to be prepared for his chopping leg kicks in ONE 172 rematch

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects interim title holder Nabil Anane to come in prepared for his vaunted chopping leg kicks in their scheduled match this week. He, however, said he got it covered, looking to turn to other facets of his game to get the job done.

Ad

The two top strikers are featured at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They will battle in a unification bout to determine the main man in the bantamweight Muay Thai lane.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek sized up Anane and shared some of his expectations come fight night, saying:

"I think it just depends on the fight. I don’t really focus much on that, the leg kicks alone. I believe there should be some sections where he isn’t going to stand there, maybe he’s going to stand away from it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

The showdown at ONE 172 is a rematch between Superlek and Anane, who first fought in June 2023 in a flyweight Muay Thai joust. The Thai superstar overwhelmed the then-ONE-debuting Team Mehdi Zatout fighter with his crisp striking on his way to a first-round knockout victory.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek recognizes now-diverse skill set of Nabil Anane

Superlek practically had his way against Nabil Anane in their first encounter but admits his opponent has evolved into a different fighter since and he has to be more ready when they run it back at ONE 172.

Ad

He spoke about it in an interview on Yokkao Boxing on YouTube ahead of their unification bout this week, spotlighting the improvements he has seen from his opponent.

Superlek said:

"He has improved a lot. His physical strength has increased, and his techniques are more diverse. But this is normal for fighters; everyone must constantly develop their skills."

Anane has significantly turned things around since losing to the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout two years ago. He has won his next six matches, the last one a TKO victory over erstwhile streaking Nico Carrillo of Scotland in January to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.