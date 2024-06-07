“He’s gonna catch a lot of heat” - Denis Puric teases ‘performance of a lifetime’ against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Veteran striker Denis Puric knows that his catchweight kickboxing showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon is an opportunity that is too big at this late stage of his career to pass up on and he vows to put up a great performance and impress.

'The Bosnian Menace' will collide against 'The Iron Man' at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a catchweight (141.25 lbs) kickboxing duel.

It will serve as the co-headlining match of the event, which will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Denis Puric, 39, sized up Rodtang and shared what to expect from him come fight night, saying:

"We have similar, very aggressive style. He's gonna come forward and he's gonna catch a lot of heat. And a lot of power. I wanna put on the performance of a lifetime and shock the world."

Denis Puric is using his kickboxing showdown against Rodtang as a springboard to earn a world title shot in the event of a victory. In particular, he is eyeing the flyweight Muay Thai gold long in the possession of the Thai superstar.

The Bosnian-Canadian fighter is currently the No.2 contender in the division and is coming off back-to-back victories.

Denis Puric says he is not scared of Rodtang

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has established himself as a legit fearsome opponent but not to Denis Puric, who even believes that he will have better of 'The Iron Man' in their scheduled catchweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that his confidence comes from an understanding on what Rodtang's game is and how to counter it.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Honestly, I feel that I have more tools than him, especially in kickboxing. His thing is just pressure. He comes forward. He drains guys. He pressures, and guys get scared, but you've seen me. I'm not that guy who just sits there and is just scared. I don't get scared."

Denis Puric was last in action in April, winning over Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom by unanimous decision. It was his second straight victory.

For his part, Rodtang will be back in action for the first time after nearly nine months since battling fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a barnburner of a Muay Thai clash.