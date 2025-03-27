"He's gonna get destroyed" - Colby Covington pours cold water on hopes for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout

Following reports Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is close to being agreed, Colby Covington recently weighed in on the potential bout. The welterweight contender doesn't expect the fight to go ahead as he believes 'Bones' is making unreasonable demands.

Jones vs. Aspinall has been the fight on almost every fans minds since November 2023. After picking up the vacant heavyweight title in March of that year against Ciryl Gane, Jones was then set to defend the belt against Stipe Miocic. A pectoral muscle tear would then sideline the champ for over a year, with Aspinall then stepping up in his absense to win the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich.

Following Aspinall's victory over the Russian, fans and MMA media have been demanding to see the unification bout between the pair. The UFC ultimately disagreed at first, with both Jones and Aspinall going on to defend their titles against different opponents.

Now, however, the pair on track to headline an event later this year. Dana White recently teased that the fight is close to being agreed, with fans now just awaiting official confirmation.

One person who isn't so sure, though, is Colby Covington.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' put Jon Jones on blast, blaming his demands for the delay. He also added he expects to see Tom Aspinall knock him out should they face off. Covington said:

"It's [the fight] never going to happen. He's [Jones] asking for unreasonable terms. He's asking for $30-50 million...He's not gonna do it. He know he's going to get destroyed. He knows Aspinall's going to knock him out, it's not even going to be close."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:20):

Colby Covington responds to Michael 'Venom' Page callout

Colby Covington has pulled no punches in regards to his response to Michael 'Venom' Page. The striking specialist recently named 'Chaos' as a potential next opponent, admitting he'd like to "punch" the American in the face.

Speaking in the same interview, Covington was asked for his response. The 37-year-old immediately put Page on blast, labeling the Brit as "irrelevant". He said:

"No one can keep my name out of their mouth in this divison, or even in the UFC. They get woke points to say my name and say some threatening things towards me. So, I don't know. I don't pay attention to anything he does. He's another irrelevant bum."

Catch Colby Covington's response at 5:20 of the interview.

