"He’s gonna have a lisp for life" - Fans react to close-up look at horrific UFC injury shared by Dana White

Dana White recently shared a picture of a UFC Vegas 105 fighter's brutal injury. Daniel Frunza’s torn lip, according to fans, is easily one of the worst cuts in the history of the sport.

Ad

In a violent preliminary card showdown against Rhys McKee, Frunza was battered early and nearly finished multiple times in the opening round. But somehow, he kept fighting, but the accumulated damage was catching up quickly.

Heading into the second round, the cut kept getting worse. The cut had ripped through Frunza’s lip, and the cage-side doctor had seen enough to wave off the bout. White took to Instagram to post images of the brutal aftermath.

Ad

Trending

WARNING: The image is graphic, and viewer discretion is advised. You can check out the photo here.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fans took to X to react to the cut and wrote:

"He is gonna talk like Mike Tyson now."

"He's going to have a lisp for life."

"I was watching with my son literally saying they were gonna call it cause of that."

Ad

"And people were criticizing the stoppage lol."

"That's going to leave a mark."

"All that for Dana to give him $5 and some chewing gum."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Daniel Frunza’s brutal cut. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Frunza later posted a picture of himself stitched up on Instagram stories claiming that he's "heartbroken." He wrote:

Ad

"I feel good. I [am a] bit heartbroken for the result. But I'll be back more dangerous than ever."

McKee snapped Frunza's five-fight win streak at UFC Vegas 105. 'Tigano' collected all of those victories by finishes. He holds a 9-3 record after the loss to McKee.

As for McKee, this was his fourteenth career win. The Irishman holds a stellar 100% finish rate in his victories and now holds a 1-2 record in the UFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.