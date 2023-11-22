“He’s gonna steal her pants after” - Andrew Tate’s associate gets destroyed for claiming he could beat up female UFC champ in old video

A compatriot of Andrew Tate feels he could beat a UFC women's champion in a street fight.

J Waller, in a widely circulated YouTube short, discusses a conversation he had with a friend on how he'd fair in a parking lot throwdown versus a UFC women's champion. Waller touted his previous fight training, massive size advantage, and the fact that he "bled, bruv".

YouTube users proceeded in abundance toward the comments section to have their say on the boisterous proclamations from the Andrew Tate associate in this video.

@addy.mp3109 said:

"He’s gonna steal her pants after 😂😂😂"

@alejandroromano7131 stated:

"That's why there are weight classes."

@Vorsal quipped:

"every video from this guy he manages to say his height, how much money he makes, his past history, his weight and his fighting skills"

@TimWing23 said:

"UFC started basically because the Gracie family, who was big in the Brazilian Jujitsu martial art, wanted to prove that size doesn't matter if you know BJJ and your opponent doesn't. It was called the Gracie challenge. They would travel from gym to gym challenging the best fighters of different martial arts."

"Usually fighting guys who were at least 40-50 lbs heavier. Sometimes 100 lbs difference. It didnt matter. You can see some of these fights online. Even looking at some of the early UFC events, there were huge fighters that were beat by smaller opponents. Size only matters if the fighters are somewhat close in talent."

@ln5747 stated:

""I've trained" He'd get his ass handed to him by someone like Valentina 😂"

@Maguadog quipped:

"This should be on the undercard of the Bradley Martyn fight Lmao"

[Images Courtesy: @therealworldeducate on YouTube]

Check out the J Waller vs UFC Champion short below:

Andrew Tate and his issues with women

Outside of Waller's take on MMA champion women, Andrew Tate also seems to have his own problems with ladies, much like his compatriot J Waller.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the titular figure grilled Andrew Tate over several recent tweets that had a pervasively misogynistic tone to them.

The former Big Brother UK participant has garnered a meaningful amount of his fanbase from some of his antiquated, myopic perceptions of what a woman's one in society is.

