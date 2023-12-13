"He’s gonna be stronger at that weight” - Devin Haney could challenge the best welterweights in the world, says Eddie Hearn

Devin Haney already has a Hall of Fame-worthy boxing career at the age of just 25.

'The Dream' defeated George Kambosas Jr. twice to become the youngest undisputed lightweight champion ever, and he then beat pound-for-pound all-time great Vasily Lomachenko to retain the titles.

Haney recently moved up to super lightweight, where he challenged arguably the division's best fighter, Regis Prograis. The pair clashed for the WBC title, which 'The Dream' won via unanimous decision in arguably the best performance of his career.

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn has now shared his confidence in the WBC champion going up to welterweight to challenge the likes of Terence Crawford.

Crawford, currently boxing's No.1 P4P boxer according to Ring Magazine, recently became the first male boxer to be crowned the undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

During an interview with fighthype.com, Eddie Hearn was asked about Devin Haney's potential move to 147 pounds. He said this:

"If you've seen the size of Devin, he looked like the bigger weight class to Regis [Prograis], and [Haney] was coming up to 140 [pounds]. So I see him fighting at 147 [pounds] no problem. I think he's gonna be stronger at that weight, I think he's gonna punch harder as well... He'll be more robust."

He continued:

"Once you start moving to 147, you're in with bigger guys that can punch very very hard as well. What a matchup, Terence Crawford vs. Haney. It's a tremendous fight."

Watch the video below from 4:10:

Devin Haney welcomes callout from Ryan Garcia following WBC super lightweight title win

Devin Haney pitched a shutout performance against Regis Prograis last weekend to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.

'The Dream' extended his record to 31-0 following a superb performance against Prograis and was called out by fellow boxing star Ryan Garcia on X after the bout.

'KingRy' wrote:

"Haney is Good no doubt but I know him all too well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!"

Expand Tweet

During his post-fight press conference, 'The Dream' was made aware of Garcia's callout. Devin Haney responded:

"That's a possibility. That's a mega-fight. I've been calling out Ryan for years now, so it's good to hear that he finally wants to fight. It sucks that it came after he took a [loss]. But it was only a matter of time. Now he finally wants to call me out. But at the end day it's still a big fight. I want to make the best fights."

Watch the video below from 5:25: