"He's not good in close combat" - Seksan believes he'll run through kickboxer Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58

Seksan believes Yutaro Asahi doesn't have the Muay Thai skills needed to defeat him at ONE Friday Fights 58.

In January 2023, Seksan began the latest chapter of his legendary fighting career by making his ONE Championship debut. Since then, the four-time Muay Thai world champion has proved there's plenty of gas left in the tank by establishing an 8-0 promotional record, all within the last calendar year.

On April 5, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' will fight in 2024 for the first time at ONE Friday Fights 58. The 35-year-old's latest opponent is Japanese promotional newcomer Yutaro Asahi, who looks to shock the world by emerging victorious.

During an interview with ONE, Seksan had this to say about Asahi, who is primarily a kickboxer:

"He still lacks some Muay Thai skills. He's not good in close combat. I believe I will have a huge advantage because I can use every Muay Thai weapon - I can use elbows and thrust knees on him."

ONE Friday Fights 58, including two world title fights, can be seen live for free on ONE's digital platforms.

Expand Tweet

Fans want to see a Seksan vs Liam Harrison Muay Thai fight later this year

Liam Harrison hasn't fought since August 2022 due to several injuries, including knee surgery. Luckily, 'Hitman' has recovered and plans to end his fighting career strong by potentially fighting a few fellow legends, with Seksan being his dream fight for later this year.

Earlier this week, Harrison had this to say on X about signing a contract for his next two fights:

"Contract signed for the first of 2 big fights"

Although nothing is confirmed, Seksan vs. Harrison seems inevitable before they retire from combat sports. First things first, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' must not overlook his upcoming opponent, Yutaro Asahi, at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Expand Tweet