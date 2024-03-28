Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang thought about hanging up his gloves for good before ONE Championship came calling last year.

After all, the 35-year-old had nothing to prove anymore. He already established himself as not only the best but one of the most exciting fighters in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, as his moniker suggests, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' couldn't just sail off into the sunset before taking on the best fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Needless to say, fight fans are grateful that Seksan gave in to that itch to continue his illustrious career.

Seksan entered ONE like a devastating cyclone that ravaged everyone in his path.

The Thai fan favorite competed eight times in 2023, all wins, and amassed an even larger fan base for his devil-may-care style.

In an interview with ONE, Seksan reflected on how things could have been a lot different if he decided to walk away:

"Going from the guy who was thinking about retirement, my life was turned upside down. I just feel satisfied with the way it is."

Seksan returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 against Yutaro Asahi

After claiming the 201st win of his career against River Daz in his last outing, Seksan first tour of duty of 2024 is finally here.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' will welcome Japanese upstart Yutaro Asahi to the ONE ring at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full event will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms on April 5.

In the same interview, Seksan said he considers fighting in ONE as the best decision he ever made:

"For now, I don't thing I have any room to improve. Because having a chance to fight in ONE is considered my greatest achievement."