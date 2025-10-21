“He’s a good opponent” - Fabricio Andrade reacts to facing dangerous Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his next title defense

Undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is thrilled to face a worthy challenger in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 38 on Prime Video.

On December 5, ‘Wonder Boy’ returns to face surging Mongolian bruiser Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since losing to Artem Belakh, Baatarkhuu went on a rampage with three straight victories against Carlo Bumina-ang, Aaron Canarte, and Jeremy Pacatiw.

The Road to ONE: Mongolia’s suffocating top pressure and elite submission skills have made him a dangerous threat to Andrade’s throne.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post’s Nick Atkin, Andrade acknowledged his opponent's credentials:

"Yes, he's a good opponent. He's coming from good wins. He had a loss against Artem Belakh back in—I don't remember the exact date—but after that, he got three wins again. So, he's deserving, you know. So let's go."

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate continued:

“You know, I just want to fight. I just want to defend my belt. It doesn't really matter who it is, you know. As long as I have an opponent, I'm just going to go and finish them."

Meanwhile, Andrade is coming off with some momentum of his own, having demolished Kwon Won Il in just 42 seconds with a liver blow to defend his belt at ONE 170 in January.

Watch the full interview:

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 38

Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (ONE bantamweight MMA world championship)

Diogo Reis vs. Daiki Yonekura (vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship)

Liam Harrison vs. Shinji Suzuki (bantamweight kickboxing)

Isi Fitikefu vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (welterweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 38 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 5, exclusively on Prime Video for North American viewers.

