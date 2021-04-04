"Some of the highest fight IQ" - Michael Chandler reveals his favorite for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Michael Chandler has said he wants Conor McGregor to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The No.4 ranked lightweight is in favor of the Irishman getting the better of Poirier so he could possibly challenge McGregor in the future.

Chandler made his UFC debut back in January this year at UFC 257. He put in a stellar performance as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round of the fight.

Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, Michael Chandler weighed in on the outcome of the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier. He said he would "love the prospect" of The Notorious emerging victorious against Poirier.

"I would really love the prospect of him (Conor McGregor) beating Dustin Poirier, and me fighting him. Me putting my belt on the line (in) November/December. Him putting 'The Conor McGregor belt' on the line (in) November/December," said Chandler.

Chandler further praised McGregor's fight IQ. He reflected on the Irishman's ability to make adjustments to his game, which could possibly help him outpoint 'The Diamond'.

"I think Conor (McGregor) is notorious for making really great adjustments, tweaks to his gameplan, tweaks to his approach to the game. I think there are not many more bright minds in the sport than Conor McGregor. He's got some of the highest fight IQ in the lightweight division for sure, and I think there are just a couple of little tweaks that he has to make to his game," said Chandler.

Will Michael Chandler fight Conor McGregor if he beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 262?

Michael Chandler is set to share the octagon with Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. His fantastic showing against Dan Hooker helped 'Iron' to have a crack at the UFC lightweight championship.

Chandler has repeatedly expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor if he manages to beat Oliveira. The 34-year-old said McGregor could be the first fighter against whom he would like to defend his belt.

However, 'The Notorious One' has to survive the Dustin Poirier scare in order to cruise into the title picture of the lightweight division.

If Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor get the better of their respective upcoming opponents, the UFC will have no other option but to pit them against each other.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021