“He’s got a long body, skinny legs” – Jonathan Haggerty unthreatened by towering potential challenger Mohmed Younes Rabah

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is a man with a huge target on his back.

Heading into his first Muay Thai world title defense this weekend, Haggerty has had to field questions on potential showdowns with future foes such as Liam Harrison and Nico Carrillo. But there’s one man competing on Friday night that fans say he should be worried about too.

Mohamed Younes Rabah is set to rematch fourth-ranked bantamweight contender Saemapetch Fairtex after knocking out the Thai last December. If Rabah can win again in Bangkok, he may be able to position himself for a crack at Haggerty.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Haggerty shared his thoughts on Rabah as a potential opponent.

‘The General’ said:

“He can get an overhand right or a straight body shot, you know. He’s got a long body, he got skinny legs, so perfect.”

Jonathan Haggerty on Felipe Lobo showdown at ONE Fight Night 19: “Expect fireworks”

Meanwhile, Haggerty has his own fish to fry.

‘The General’ is set to face third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

The 26-year-old English superstar is excited for the clash of styles. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, he said:

“Expect fireworks. Me and Felipe are going to come to the middle of the ring, we're going to meet fire with fire and you can expect a stoppage, a knockout. It's going to be an explosive fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.