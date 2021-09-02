"He's got like a one of a kind style" - Al Iaquinta reveals why he decided to take a fight against Bobby Green

Having not competed in the UFC since 2019, 'Raging' Al Iaquinta is finally set to make his return to the octagon. He's set to face a veteran of the game in Bobby 'King' Green at UFC 268.

Al Iaquinta recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour to discuss his return to MMA. On the topic of why the Bobby Green fight appealed to him, Al Iaquinta stated:

"That's the fight that really is intriguing to me. His style. He's got like a one of a kind style. He's been around forever. I remember, I think he fought on that Affliction show, he fought Dan Lauzon and that was so long ago. I like fights like that, a guy that's been around for a while. He's got, like, his own style. It's gonna be a fun fight."

This is the second time Iaquinta and Green have had a fight against each other booked.

They were initially scheduled to face one another in 2015. However, Green was injured in the buildup to the fight and was forced to drop out.

Al Iaquinta reveals why he was out for so long

Al Iaquinta also discussed why he had been out of action for so long.

Many believed that it was due to him focusing on his career as a real estate salesman. However, Iaquitna has revealed that he was actually recovering from multiple surgeries.

Iaquinta told Ariel Helwani:

"I had surgery. I didn't really tell anybody. I had two surgeries in like a week, a year ago. About a year ago. I got my nose, I had a deviated septum. My knee, I've always been having problems with. And the doctors said there's some scar tissue in there, we should go in and take that scar tissue out... Ending up getting the surgery. Surgery took a really long time. I've been through a lot with the knee. It took forever for me to start feeling good again."

You can check out Al Iaquinta's full interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

