"He's not coming back" - Vinc Pichel believes Conor McGregor's MMA career is over

UFC lightweight veteran Vinc Pichel has given his take on the injury sustained by Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the pay-per-view's main event. The Irishman later stated that he went into the fight with a pre-existing stress fracture that played a part in the break.

Conor McGregor's post-fight comments about going into the fight already injured drew a variety of responses from the MMA community, with some stating that he is only making excuses while others have called for a fourth deciding fight between Poirier and McGregor.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Vinc Pichel stated that Conor McGregor's post-fight statements are perfectly feasible.

"McGregor probably had an injury and just kinda bulls****ed his way through. Because let's be honest, us as fighters, we are master competitors and if we're injured, anyone else is the last person to know if we don't want them to know. He very well could have been injured."

But while Pichel thinks the injury is a possibility, he takes bigger issue with the fact that McGregor chose to fight knowing that his leg was compromised. He stated that:

"In the end it's his f***ing responsibility right? He could've been like 'hey I'm too injured, I couldn't fight this fight'... His pride got to him. Lesson learned for you. Be a f***ing man, have some self responsibility, like, if you know you're not able to fight, then don't fight. Don't try to blame other people and try to f*** other people for it. That's a real s****y thing for him to do. But let's be honest, I'm not surprised, it's Conor McGregor."

Vinc Pichel believes Conor McGregor will never fight again

Pichel went on to discuss whether or not he believes Conor McGregor will be physically able to compete again in MMA following the surgery he was forced to undergo as a result of the injury.

"He's got a rod in his leg now, right? He's not coming back. If he kick's anybody, it's gonna hurt him so much more than he even understands... The one time he does kick wrong, it's gonna hurt him so bad. It's gonna be so excruciating and it might just break his leg again. Just because of that rod. I honestly think he's toast and his fighting career is kinda done unless something crazy happens."

