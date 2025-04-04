"He’s a great signing” - Jonathan Haggerty says teammate Lyndon Knowles’ charisma is perfect for ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty is extremely excited for the world to finally witness the greatness of his teammate and good friend, Lyndon Knowles.

The reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion gave a glowing recommendation for his Knowlesy Acadamey mate, who will be challenging Roman Kryklia for the heavyweight Muay Thai crown in less than 24 hours.

'The General' was always describing the affable giant in a ONE Championship interview:

“Lyndon is going to bring some excitement to the heavyweight division, some character, some charisma, everything about him. He’s a great signing for ONE Championship.”

Jonathan Haggerty's younger brother and fellow ONE athlete Freddie doubled down on the praises, claiming Knowles deserved this incredible opportunity for being a selfless teammate. The rising told ONE:

“I’m really excited for Lyndon. I don’t think there’s anyone else that deserves it more than him. He’s been there by Jon’s side for every fight. He’s always supported me when I fight. So, it’s nice to finally see him get his turn."

Lyndon Knowles will indeed have an uphill mountain to climb in his main event showdown against the Ukrainian double champion.

The British bomber, though, is quite used to the bright lights and is a multi-time WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Don't miss ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles taking place at 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 4.

Lyndon Knowles says his hard work can overcome Roman Kryklia's innate talent

While acknowledging that Roman Kryklia is a freak of nature and an absolute physical specimen, Lyndon Knowles believes in the hard work he puts in day in and day out.

In a Combat Sports interview on YouTube, the 38-year-old challenger explained why pundits shouldn't dismiss his chances against the most feared striker on the planet:

"As cliché as it may sound, I always say hard work always beats talent if talent doesn't work. And a lot of people write me off, and I've got a big thing here [points to his heart] that gets me through all my fights. So, just keep believing, keep working hard, and keep chipping away and turning up. That's all you got to do."

Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 30 free as it happens live in US Primetime

