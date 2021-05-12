"He's been in some high-paced fights" - Mike Grundy has noticed a weakness in Lando Vannata's game ahead of UFC 262

The UFC 262 fight card has a banger lurking in the prelims as UFC fighter Mike Grundy is set to face Lando Vannata on May 15. The bout is expected to be contested in the featherweight division.

Lately, Grundy has faced back-to-back fight cancelations due to the advent of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown restrictions. Now, though, he will finally have the opportunity to deliver a performance for the ages in front of a packed crowd at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In conversation with John Hyon Ko from Sportskeeda, the former Olympic freestyle wrestler spoke about his forthcoming fight against "Lando."

"It's been two years since I've had a crowd. London, my debut, was the last time I had a crowd. So, to fight in front of a crowd, especially in Texas, my USA debut, I'm as happy as ever right now. Like you said, I'm sat in the hotel room, ready to go. Passed my first Covid test...I can't wait to get in that cage," Grundy said.

Mike Grundy further elaborated on his training camp that has stretched for almost six months now. Grundy's fight at UFC on ABC 1 was scrapped after one of his team members reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Reflecting on his forceful removal from the fight against Nick Lentz, Grundy said:

"I was gutted. Basically, when you get to Abu Dhabi, you've gotta go to London. You get a test in London then you've got to quarantine for two days in a hotel room on your own. So, we went to the hotel. I was quarantining. The same night I got my results. Mine were okay but one of my teammates wasn't... they told me the news, you know, I was gutted. They said you can't fight.

"When I got home, because my wife was pregnant and she was ready to have a baby, I didn't want to go straight home and if I had anything I could pass it on to her. So, I booked in a hotel for another five nights."

Mike Grundy wants to follow in the footsteps of Kevin Holland

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland rose to stardom after lining up five straight victories in 2020. Mike Grundy, who has only fought thrice since the inception of his UFC career in 2019, wants to stay active akin to "Trailblazer."

"I am generally fit all year around. I'm always training. I eat well. I just live the life of a fighter. That's my dream. That's my goal. I live the life. And I could be another Kevin Holland if you want me to. I could fight every other week. I don't mind. I want to stay active," Grundy added.

Mike Grundy gives his take on Lando Vannata

Mike Grundy is prepared to weather Vannata's wild strikes and impose his own grappling acumen to secure the win. Grundy has explicitly stated that he will capitalize on Vannata's arduous weight cut and eventually wear out the Jackson Wink-MMA fighter with his high pace.

"Lando is a tough guy. He is a very wild striker I can see. He is a good name to have on my winning record. He brings an exciting fighting style... I've left no stone unturned...I have got a high pace. Lots of grappling. Wrestling is what takes it out of you when you fight," Grundy said.