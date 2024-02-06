ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade appreciates Kwon Won Il’s skills as a fighter and as an entertainer.

The enigmatic Koren star, after all, has earned quite a reputation for his microphone skills, which is something that he and ‘Wonder Boy’ share in common.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade spoke about his former opponent’s penchant for cutting good promos.

According to the Brazilian, Kwon is even reaching more fans since improving his English fluency in recent years:

“Yeah man, like even in our first fight, he was bringing the heat on. It was a good vibe you know, like even though we were talking a lot, when we fought, we both wanted to fight for the title. We kept a good promotion for the fight and now he's even improving his English you know, for the show.”

Apart from his often-expletive yet highly amusing post-fight speeches, Kwon Won Il always backs up his words inside the ONE circle.

‘Pretty Boy’ has recorded three straight TKO victories over the likes of Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg since losing to Andrade back in 2022.

Fabricio Andrade says Kwon Won Il should be next in line for a title shot

While Fabricio Andrade is still recuperating from injuries, he’s already thinking about defending his 145-pound crown upon his return.

‘Wonder Boy’ has kept a close eye on his division, and is impressed by Kwon Won Il’s recent surge.

As such, the Tiger Muay Thai and Evolve MMA product believes the No. 3-ranked ‘Pretty Boy’ has earned the right to a rematch for the world title.

Fabricio Andrade said in the same SCMP MMA interview:

“He's a good guy to fight, you know, he brings the heat on. He talks a lot, and he's doing a good job with that, you know, and he's winning fights, you know. He finished guys and yeah, that's why he's a good contender.”

Watch Fabricio Andrade’s full interview: