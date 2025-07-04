"He's an inspiration" - Yonis Anane eager to follow in the footsteps of elder brother and ONE world champ Nabil Anane

Emerging striker Yonis Anane has credited his elder brother and newly crowned undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane as the driving force behind his own martial arts aspirations.

The 17-year-old sensation, who continues developing his striking skills like his sibling under the watchful eyes of Mehdi Zatout, revealed the profound impact his brother's championship success has had on his personal motivation and career trajectory.

"Nabil's a good brother. He's an inspiration and I want to follow in his footsteps," Yonis told Nick Atkin when asked about having such an accomplished sibling to guide his development.

This straightforward yet heartfelt assessment from the younger Anane demonstrates the powerful influence that championship success can have within martial arts families, creating both inspiration and expectation for siblings pursuing similar paths.

Having witnessed firsthand his brother's remarkable journey from promotional debut defeat against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 to a ONE world champion, Yonis possesses unique insight into the dedication and resilience required to reach the sport's pinnacle.

Nabil Anane's elevation to undisputed champion at ONE Friday Fights 114 last week, just moments after Yonis earned his promotional debut win against Chinese star Liu Junchao, provides a perfect blueprint for success that the younger Anane can study and emulate throughout his development.

Under the same Team Mehdi Zatout guidance that shaped Nabil Anane's rise to stardom, Yonis appears positioned to benefit from both elite coaching and the invaluable mentorship of a brother who has already navigated the challenges of competing at ONE Championship's highest level.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Friday Fights 114 can watch the card via replay on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane ready to face anyone to start his reign

During his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after he was unveiled as the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king, Nabil Anane said he'd be down to cross paths with anyone in the division.

"I don’t choose anybody. If they have the chance to fight me, they get the opportunity. Let’s go, let’s do this," he told Chilson last week.

In his last outing, the six-foot-four dynamite beat Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their epic rematch at ONE 172 inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Watch Yonis and Nabil's full interview with Nick Atkin here:

