"He's not just a Disney kid, he's a fighter" - Daniel Cormier says the world should start taking Jake Paul more seriously

Daniel Cormier believes it's about time fans and fighters recognized Jake Paul as a legitimate boxer rather than a sideshow.

The former two-division UFC champion recently gave his thoughts regarding the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event in an episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show. According to Cormier, his personal opinion of Paul as a person hasn't changed, but he acknowledges the YouTuber's in-ring skills.

"Here's the thing: it's time for people to start taking Jake Paul seriously," Cormier said. "I know that him and I had our run-ins and everything. I'll never be okay with the kid. That's just not my cup of tea but the reality is you gotta take this kid seriously."

Cormier then explained why he thinks Paul had an advantage over his previous opponents. 'DC' believes that Paul's abundance of resources and access to world-class boxing coaches is an edge that gets overlooked by many.

"When you're fighting a guy like Ben (Askren), who's an amateur boxer, like Nate Robinson, who's an amateur boxer, those guys are true amateurs," Cormier added. "Jake Paul is a rich man who's fighting amateurs but getting trained by the absolute best trainers in the world. His skills are developing at a rate that is unmatched by these young guys."

Daniel Cormier concluded that Paul continues to shock his opponents because none of them are taking him seriously. According to the former two-division UFC champ:

"Guys, it's time to stop allowing this kid to trick you. He is not just a YouTube kid anymore. He's not just a Disney kid. He's a fighter because he's prepping to fight full-time."

Watch Daniel Cormier give his take on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

While Daniel Cormier believes that Jake Paul is a legitimate fighter, he still thinks 'The Problem Child' will have a tough test ahead in the form of Tyron Woodley. The retired UFC star said:

"Tyron Woodley, on the other hand, he's got a real boxing coach. He's got money; he's got skills and ability and he's got a championship pedigree that will make him the first true challenge that Jake Paul has seen inside the ring."

While he did acknowledge Jake Paul's skills and legitimacy, Cormier naturally sided with his fellow MMA compatriot Tyron Woodley to emerge victorious. After all, Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion and one of the best welterweights in history.

