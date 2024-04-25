"He's just got so much power" - Danial Williams in awe of Jonathan Haggerty's KO potential at bantamweight

Jonathan Haggerty has always found success in ONE Championship but his recent form has elevated him to the next level.

After achieving a lot in the flyweight division, the British striker made the decision to move up to bantamweight where, after a brief period of adjustment, he is hitting his stride.

The biggest difference between the two versions of 'The General' that we have seen under the ONE banner is the power that he now possesses.

With the extra weight and lack of management needed to make the bantamweight limit, the two-sport world champion looks faster and more explosive than ever before.

Danial Williams identified this as a crucial aspect in the story of his next fight, where he will take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek, in Denver, Colorado.

Williams told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Oh yeah, for sure. 100 percent. For what he's done, it's been incredible. He's just got so much power in this weight, man."

The power will be make or break for Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Given his recent performances over the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, a lot of fans will feel like Superlek has the technical edge over Jonathan Haggerty in this fight.

If there's one clear advantage that falls on the side of the defending champion, it's that he is comfortable as a bantamweight now, while his opponent will be moving up a weight class for this fight.

The flyweight version of Jonathan Haggerty simply didn't possess as much of a threat with his power compared to the one that we now see today.

If he is able to capitalize on a rare mistake from his opponent and land clean, he could put 'The Kicking Machine' away despite the fact that Superlek is known for his stone cold toughness and resilience.

ONE 168 will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.