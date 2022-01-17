"He's just a piece of fart" - Henry Cejudo wants 'privileged' Conor McGregor to stay in his lane

The war of words between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor has continued. 'Triple C' has warned the Irishman to stay in his own lane. Cejudo also accused McGregor of being privileged, which is likely a reference to Dana White stating that he would consider giving McGregor a title shot in 2022.

Dana White on Henry Cejudo: "He's retired isn't he?" Dana White on Henry Cejudo: "He's retired isn't he?" 👀https://t.co/JNO08ijERg

Cejudo himself has been requesting a title shot as of late, offering to step in and face Alexander Volkanovski after Max Holloway dropped out of their fight with an injury.

However, at the UFC Figtht Night: Kattr vs. Chikadze post-fight press conference, Dana White was extremely opposed to Cejudo returning straight into a title shot a featherweight.

This, combined with his recent Twitter beef with Conor McGregor, prompted Cejudo to lash out at the Irishman on the most recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, where he stated:

"He is the fart. He got no gas. He's just a piece of fart. So whatever that is, Conor McGregor, you absolutely suck. Stay in your own lane because we all know that you are privileged and I don't feel like saying it right now."

What fight could Henry Cejudo take to place him in the 145lb title picture?

Dana White shot down the idea of Henry Cejudo jumping straight back into a title shot. However, he noted that he is not against him taking a fight or two with some top contenders to earn a shot at the belt.

If he wants to focus solely on the UFC featherweight title, then Cejudo could target a bout with the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega or even Calvin Kattar. Depending on how things play out in the coming months, Max Holloway may also be an option.

However, what is more likely is for Cejudo to go back to bantamweight. There are a number of exciting matchups he could take at 135lbs. The one that arguably stands out the most is Jose Aldo Jr. in a fight many have wanted to see for years.

