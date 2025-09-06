  • home icon
  "He's just a piece of sh*t" - Alexander Volkanovski goes nuclear on one UFC fighter he "can't stand"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 06, 2025 03:57 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC fighter he cannot stand. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alexander Volkanovski does not hand out grudges easily, but he made clear that one UFC fighter is an exception.

The UFC featherweight champion was recently asked during an appearance on The Unscripted Show if there was one fighter he could not stand, and he immediately singled out Colby Covington. He said the welterweight contender crossed the line between building hype and simply being disrespectful.

Volkanovski pointed out that most fighters he has met have been respectful and disciplined. Covington, he argued, represents the opposite. He said:

"One fighter that I can't stand? Ah, mate, yeah, Colby Covington. I mean, that's an obvious one. It's an easy question, but I'll make it a little bit better for you: Colby, you're a piece of sh*t, and I dare you to come say something to my face because I'd love to slap you. He's just a piece of sh*t. He just is."
He added:

"The sport, you're going to get bad publicity a lot of the times from people who aren't even involved in the sport. A lot of people in this sport are some of the nicest people I've ever met, some of the most disciplined, well-respectful type of guys... Good human beings. But a lot of times, you get idiots like him who take things too far. Some of the things he has said, just like, no. There's pushing a fight and then there are just pieces of sh*t, and he's one of them."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:25:30):

youtube-cover
Alexander Volkanovski admits he fought Ilia Topuria too soon after loss to Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski admitted that jumping back into the cage after his knockout defeat to Islam Makhachev was a decision that cost him badly. He returned to defend his featherweight belt against Ilia Topuria after the loss to Makhachev and suffered another knockout.

Looking back, he believes the short turnaround left him exposed. He said he felt pressure to stay active and redeem himself, but the choice left him in a vulnerable position.

Sharing his thoughts on The Unscripted Show, Volkanovski said:

“I go in too early and I get knocked out, I lose my belt. That’s the fact, and that’s what happened. I’m not taking anything away from Ilia. I’m just saying that that’s what can happen. So I got a crazy shin to the noggin, and obviously, Ilia can hit hard, we’ve seen that, but I mean, I’ve never been just completely lights out like that. I was lights out for a couple of minutes."
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
