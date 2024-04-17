"He's just so sleek" - Liam Harrison raves about 18-year-old Thai phenom Khunsueklek

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison has been an ardent fan of ONE Friday Fights since its inception last year. One of the reasons for that is because it gives young and up-and-coming talents a stage to showcase their talents to the world.

'Hitman' would have loved to have a similar platform when he rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his high-octane style, which would have brought more eyes to the sport without question.

However, Liam Harrison is pleased to see more future talents take their opportunity with open arms and deliver a lasting impression inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium week in and week out.

During a recent podcast appearance on Sportskeeda MMA, Liam Harrison tipped his hat to 18-year-old Khunsueklek Boomdeksean, who has gone 3-0 at ONE Friday Fights.

Without batting an eyelid, the 38-year-old admitted he's been a fan of the teenager's style:

"What is he on? A 41-fight win streak? That's outrageous. At 18 years old as well. That's one of the craziest f***ing things I've ever heard. He's just so sleek, it's like he has an answer for everything. So I'm not actually sure at the minute [whether anyone can stop him right now]."

Watch his full session with Sportskeeda MMA here:

Khunsueklek's praise from Liam Harrison is well-deserved

Khunsueklek Boomdeksean may barely be in his prime, but the 18-year-old already has showcased his veteran experience to stand and bang with more accomplished foes through ONE Friday Fights.

In his debut at the inaugural show of the promotion's weekly showcase inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, he secured a unanimous decision over 23-year-old Petbanrai Singha Mawynn.

The young striker has since added a pair of wins over Koko Sor Sommai, 27, at ONE Friday Fights 6 and ONE Friday Fights 14 to improve his professional resume to an impressive 73-20-5.

On his end, Liam Harrison is shifting into gear for his comeback fight.

The striking veteran and No.5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

