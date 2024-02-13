"He's just trying to bait you in so he can k**l you" - Sean Strickland's offer to train with Dillon Danis next elicits mixed fan reactions

Sean Strickland has found himself involved in multiple social media feuds over the past several days following his sparring session with social media personality Sneako.

While the No.1-ranked middleweight has exchanged words with Dillon Danis in the past, the latter recently revealed DM's in which he extended an offer to train together.

'El Jefe' initially stated:

"You seem like a good dude when your not saying your want to murder me every second 😂"

'Tarzan' responded:

"Lmao yeah man I'd expected more from him... Well I didn't understand this influencer game... still don't really know what's real and what's fake lol Next time you're in Vegas let's train. I am curious to see how good you are lol"

Check out the DM's between Dillon Danis and Sean Strickland below:

Sean Strickland questions legality of killing Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall was among the list of social media personalities that Sean Strickland exchanged words with over the weekend. The No.1-ranked middleweight revealed his DMs with the TikToker before questioning if he can legally kill him in Texas, tweeting:

"Can I kill @BryceHall in Texas? Mutual combat and stand your ground state..... There you0p00p0000 go @jakepaul ..... also can you bring the million or more... You won't be needing it after lmao... f**k I wish...."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet on Bryce Hall below:

Strickland noted that his sparring session with Hall would not be friendly and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin will not be present to keep things from getting out of hand. The former light heavyweight champion and current Vice President of Athlete Development at the UFC Performance Institute stopped 'Tarzan's' sparring session with social media personality Sneako after the former did not stop when the latter's corner threw in the towel.