'He's at the level of Tyson' - Dana White compares Conor McGregor to boxing legends

UFC president Dana White says Conor McGregor's fights always generate buzz, hype, excitement, and revenue like no other. In fact, it reminds White of the hype that would surround heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson's fights.

In a recent interview with The MacLife, White hailed McGregor as one of the all-time highest money-makers in Las Vegas. According to White, Conor McGregor's popularity can be compared to that of boxing legends like Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya, back when they were in the prime of their careers.

"There's this buzz and energy around a McGregor fight that reminds me of the Tyson days. He is at a level with Tyson, Holyfield, and De La Hoya when they were on top and the list goes on and on. He's one of the all-time moneymakers in Vegas."

💰 "I have an unhealthy obsession w/ spending money and a healthy obsession with making it."



[ @TheNotoriousMMA | #UFC264 | July 10 | Live on E+ PPV: https://t.co/DZxtGSEqWu ] pic.twitter.com/ly3MEppC5E — UFC (@ufc) July 5, 2021

UFC analyst Dan Hardy rates Conor McGregor higher than Dustin Poirier as a martial artist

In a recent conversation with Submission Radio, Dan Hardy stated that Conor McGregor is a better mixed martial artist than Dustin Poirier. Explaining the statement, Hardy said that McGregor has a better mastery of range and striking. He also has a better understanding of the application of martial arts compared to Poirier, according to Hardy.

He also praised the Irishman's uncanny ability to play mind games with his opponents before a fight.

"I do think he's a better martial artist just generally than Poirier. I think he's got a better mastery of range and striking, a better understanding of the application of martial arts and how to work somebody over psychologically as well."

Well, we shall soon find out if Dan Hardy's claims are true when Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 264 on July 10. Both McGregor and Poirier have one win over each other in a pair of fights that took place at UFC 178 and UFC 257, respectively.

Now, both men will share the octagon for the third and final time in a fight for all the marbles.

Who do you think will win the trilogy fight? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh