"He's not likable" - Belal Muhammad encourages Leon Edwards to trash-talk more

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards has to become more likable to secure high-profile fights against his division's top contenders.

Ahead of his March 13 showdown against Edwards, Muhammad did a candid interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN. Muhammad was asked if he thought Leon Edwards was an equally credentialled fighter as other top-ranked stars in the UFC's welterweight division.

The Chicago native spoke highly of his opponent and said that the Leon Edwards fight was nothing less than a title opportunity. However, Muhammad highlighted a major flaw that has deprived Rocky of big fights in his six-year tenure with the UFC. The Roufusport standout believes that Edwards does not use his verbal skills enough to turn more eyeballs in his direction, potentially translating into more numbers financially.

"He is top three, you know. They offered him a title fight before Gilbert Burns. He lost it so that's what I am looking at. I am looking at this as my title fight. I need to take his spot. His only issue is that he's not very active on social media, he's not a big talker... He is a very hard fight but they (top welterweights) are not going to gain anything from fighting him... That's an issue I feel. (He needs to) get the fans behind him more. Because he doesn't have that big of a following... Be active on social media and be likeable. I just don't think he is likeable. That's his problem with those other guys," Belal Muhammad said.

Belal Muhammad thinks Leon Edwards is not building a brand of his own

Building your own brand is of paramount importance for fighters vying for the top spot rather than leaving it in the UFC's hands. Belal Muhammad accepted this aspect of MMA and told Okamoto that Leon Edwards is putting too much faith in his fighting skills alone without building his name.

"Now-a-days that's what it is all about... getting that extra check. That big money and that's what guys are looking towards... retirement and building a brand. But he's not really building his brand. He just thinks that fighting and winning is going to build his brand for him and that's not going to work."

Belal Muhammad's assessment of Leon Edwards is based on facts. Rocky was originally scheduled to fight hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev for the sole reason of what both fighters brought to the table.

Leon Edwards is a streaking No. 3 ranked fighter that does not have fan appeal, while Khamzat Chimaev is the most popular unranked fighter. The fight was beneficial for the pair as the winner would have emerged with fame and a number next to his name, ideal for a title challenger's spot.

Chimaev's withdrawal due to lingering symptoms of COVID-19 left Edwards without an opponent, and none of the top-ranked fighters showed interest in taking the less rewarding but risky fight.

It is a piece of strong evidence to suggest the substance in Belal Muhammad's assessment, who took a major jump up in competition and accepted the fight on short notice.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are scheduled to fight in the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night 187. It is scheduled to occur on March 13, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.