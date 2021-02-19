Joe Rogan reacts to Belal Muhammad stepping up on short notice to fight Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has taken UFC fans and experts by storm. Following his unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 on February 13, the 32-year old is now booked to fight Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13.

In a recent Instagram post by the 'Bully', Belal Muhammad shared a picture of the scheduled bout against middleweight contender Leon Edwards. UFC commentator Joe Rogan also reacted to Muhammad's commenting, expressing his excitement.

Belal Muhammad replaces Khamzat Chimaev

After previously being slated to fight Khamzat Chimaev, it seemed Leon Edwards would finally be an active part of the roster again after lengthy periods of inactivity. But Chimaev, who contracted Covid-19, didn't recover in time for the fight and was pulled.

Coming off a convincing victory over Dhiego Lima in UFC 258, a confident Belal Muhammad has stepped up to the plate in his stead.

In a recent interview on the Anik and Florian Podcast, Belal Muhammad spoke about his plans for the future. Revealing that he has no injuries to hold him back, fans can fully expect an exemplary performance from the Chicagoan against Edwards. Further, Belal Muhammad also sheds light on his improved cardio training regimens with UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Muhammad disclosed how swimming long miles has enhanced his gas tank, enabling him to stick in there during the highly taxing championship rounds.

Leon Edwards has remained grossly inactive in the welterweight division since his last bout that occurred nearly two years ago. Ring rust is a serious determinant in the fight game and going in on March 14th, Edwards will be hoping he doesn't display any against Muhammad.

