"He’s more likable when he’s coked out" - Conor McGregor's bizarre new video in Chuck Liddell look sparks drug abuse rumors yet again

Conor McGregor recently shared a video to his Twitter account in which he is sporting a mustache reminiscent of Chuck Liddell.

Check out Conor McGregor's video below:

Fans quickly responded by accusing McGregor of cocaine usage. @snapxjitsu claimed that they appreciated him more when he was on drugs:

"He’s more likable when he’s coked out 😂"

@WeaViEE compared the former double champ to a car wreck:

"its like a car crash i cant look away"

@PrimmEntertain1 claimed 'The Notorious' resembles a character from the classic film Starsky & Hutch:

"Connor looking like he's about to be the star in the next Starsky and Hutch movie🤣🤣🤣"

@DrWater69 wondered if McGregor was on cocaine or marijuana:

"That Columbian bam bam?? Or is that the rasta man’s plant?"

@TheUFCStats pointed out that his new look is the opposite of fighters from long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's native region of Dagestan:

"Man got the reverse Dagestani 💀"

@BankingStud just wants to see McGregor fight again:

"Enter the USADA pool or I'm coming to Ireland"

@onequickduck claimed that will never be the case:

"this man is never passing a drug test again in the UFC."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet

WeaViE @WeaViEE @TheNotoriousMMA its like a car crash i cant look away @TheNotoriousMMA its like a car crash i cant look away

Primm Entertainment @PrimmEntertain1 @TheNotoriousMMA Connor looking like he's about to be the star in the next Starsky and Hutch movie🤣🤣🤣 @TheNotoriousMMA Connor looking like he's about to be the star in the next Starsky and Hutch movie🤣🤣🤣

Ninja @DrWater69 @TheNotoriousMMA That Columbian bam bam?? Or is that the rasta man’s plant? @TheNotoriousMMA That Columbian bam bam?? Or is that the rasta man’s plant?

onequickduck @onequickduck @TheNotoriousMMA this man is never passing a drug test again in the UFC. @TheNotoriousMMA this man is never passing a drug test again in the UFC.

Michael Chandler still optimistic that he will face Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reportedly failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool in time to meet the deadline to fight in the last pay-per-view event of 2023. Michael Chandler, who is coaching opposite 'The Notorious' on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, believes that the bout will still happen. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, the No.5-ranked lightweight stated:

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of, 'I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back'."

Chandler continued:

"Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That's not for me to choose. Have there been exemptions before? People are talking about exemptions. That's all on the table. I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen. I'm going to go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 https://t.co/rxFEE4UmfP

It is unclear if McGregor will qualify for an exemption. Brock Lesnar previously received a USADA exemption after coming out of retirement on short notice to compete in UFC 200. Despite the exemption, the former heavyweight champion wound up failing his drug test and had his unanimous decision victory overturned.

If 'The Notorious' is not granted an exemption, he is unlikely to fight until 2024. He last entered the octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Poll : 0 votes