"He's more like the size of my left calf" - Drew McIntyre rules out fighting Conor McGregor in a WWE match

Former WWE Champion Drew Mcintyre revealed that he is not interested in a WWE match with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. McIntyre appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports, where he admitted that he is all for the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor making their debuts in the WWE.

However, when asked about a potential match with 'The Notorious', Drew McIntyre said:

"Conor and I will have a match one day? I don't know because, realistically, I've said this before, I keep saying this, look at the size of my leg. I'm sitting right now and, I got pretty big legs. He is more like the size of my left calf. So, maybe not Conor and I. Maybe like, you know, one of our talented cruiserweights could have a match."

However, there is one athlete who competes in combat sports that Drew McIntyre is up for fighting.

"Myself and Tyson Fury have always been going back and forth about having a match. That's more of a heavyweight clash," said McIntyre.

'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury currently rules over the realm of heavyweight boxing. In his last outing, he destroyed his American opponent Deontay 'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder. In doing so, Tyson Fury became the holder of the WBC, The Ring, and lineal titles.

The British boxer has already made multiple appearances for WWE. He was involved in a storyline with Braun Strowman, which resulted in a fight between the two at WWE Crown Jewel in October of 2019. Tyson Fury won the fight via count-out.

Has Conor McGregor ever made an appearance in the WWE?

Conor McGregor is yet to make an appearance with the WWE. However, his personality and flair both inside and outside the Octagon make the Irishman an ideal candidate to become a WWE superstar.

Fellow Irishman and WWE superstar, Sheamus, believes that Conor McGregor will do well in pro wrestling. Speaking to Stephanie Chase from Digital Spy, Sheamus said:

"He’s teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who has won belts. He’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground."

Even though Conor McGregor will surely look good on a WWE canvas, he is unlikely to make his debut in the organization anytime soon. The Irish mixed martial artist is currently focused on his UFC career, with a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier reportedly in the works.