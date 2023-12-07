"He's so long and he's also so odd" - Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan delve into the complexities of fighting Alex Pereira

Recently, Daniel Cormier caught up with Joe Rogan on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

The two spoke on a number of different subjects, and went in-depth on the sport of MMA. After explaining the difficulties that come with fighting Jon Jones, Cormier shed some light on just how difficult it can be to take on a fighter who is a master of distance and range.

Daniel Cormier added that it 'hurt' trying to close the range with Jones, who he previously faced twice, and that rangy strikers pose a unique set of threats. At this point, 'DC' also brought up Alex Pereira, naming 'Poatan' as one of the hardest kickers in the game.

He added:

"My cousin has the best analogy for Pereira. He is Thanos. Literally just collecting f**king stones, infinity stones."

The two then watched a clip of Pereira demonstrating his leg kick on Cormier during the build-up to UFC 295, where 'Poatan' captured light heavyweight gold.

Rogan responded to the video by saying:

"Oh my god, that dude is so sneaky with that kick. Yeah, well, he's so long and so odd in his striking movements, they're very odd."

Check out their comments here (24:05):

Daniel Cormier reacts to controversial stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight

Jalin Turner stepped in on short notice to replace Dan Hooker against Bobby Green at UFC Austin on December 2. Turner got the better of the striking exchanges and caught Green in the first round.

Turner sent Green crashing to the canvas and followed up with strikes. Green responded by giving up his back and covering his head, while Turner followed up with vicious strikes.

Green was clearly out of it, but referee Kerry Hatley did not call a halt to the contest, forcing Turner to continue landing bombs until Green went unconcious. The stoppage was highly controversial, as many in the MMA community called the referee out for being far too late to stop the bout.

Daniel Cormier took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the stoppage. He wrote:

"One of the absolute worst stoppages in mma history like wtf was going on. On your stomach taking punches and it still isn’t enough. Crazy !"

