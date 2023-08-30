Jon Jones has his eyes firmly fixed on Sean O'Malley's career following his superb knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last weekend.

'Sugar' proved his doubters wrong after an impressive showing against Sterling, who was a stylistically tough matchup for O'Malley. The new bantamweight champion successfully defended the normally effective takedown attempts of 'Funk Master', something many had not expected O'Malley to be able to do.

During a recent interview on the OverDogs Podcast, Jon Jones admitted that he always sides with a wrestler over a striker in an MMA fight, whilst praising Sean O'Malley's performance against Sterling.

'Bones' likened the rise of 'Sugar' to that of Conor McGregor, arguably O'Malley's biggest idol, saying:

"I'm most excited about Sean O'Malley. I'm excited about him, I think he has the look, he reminds me a lot of McGregor. He's really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country... I like him a lot. And I really do want to see how far he can take it, he's young enough still to really make those leaps and bounds in this game.

'Bones' continued:

"He's gonna be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that, I always put my money on the wrestler, and O'Malley, he's looking like the total package. I'm gonna be tuning in to his pay-per-views for the next two years, for sure."

Jon Jones names Tom Aspinall as his top heavyweight prospect

Jon Jones returned to the sport after a three-year hiatus to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285. 'Bones' submitted his opponent with an alarming amount of ease, and signaled his arrival to the rest of the division.

Jones is now preparing to face the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history, as he will take on Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 in November.

There is one heavyweight contender that has caught the eye of the MMA world, a surging Mancunian called Tom Aspinall.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently shared comments on how Jones would matchup against Aspinall, and 'The Count' believes that his fellow countryman would destroy 'Bones'.

Jon Jones has now shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall, during a recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast. Jones said this:

"Tom Aspinall, I think he has the potential to do something special in the heavyweight division. I think he's gonna be hard for the majority of guys to beat. I really do believe that."