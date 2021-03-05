"He's looking too sharp and too quick" - Kai Kara-France on Israel Adesanya's chances in the UFC light heavyweight division [Exclusive]

Flyweight sensation Kai Kara-France is ready to bounce back from his recent loss in style as he takes on Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 this weekend.

Kai Kara-France is the #3 ranked flyweight in the UFC and looks to get himself into title contention with a win against Bontorin at UFC 259. Kai Kara-France has a 4-2 record in the UFC.

Sportskeeda had the opportunity to speak to Kai Kara-France ahead of his fight on Saturday. In the interview, Kai Kara-France spoke about the homework he's done on his upcoming opponent, the prospects of his City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya in the light heavyweight division, who he intends to fight next, his new contract with the UFC, and much more.

Kai Kara-France, who fights co-No8 flyweight Rogerio Bontorin at #UFC259, started his MMA career fighting at bantamweight - going 8-6 (1NC). Since he moved to flyweight in 2015, he’s gone 13-3 (4 of those 16 were also at BW). pic.twitter.com/wy547tsf2g — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) March 4, 2021

Check out excerpts from our chat with UFC flyweight, Kai Kara-France.

Q.) What are the changes, if any, that you've made during training camp to be better prepared since you lost your last fight by submission and your upcoming opponent is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist?

Kai Kara-France: Rogerio Bontorin is definitely a tough opponent. What he brings to the table is aggression, he's good on the ground, he's going to come forward, and he's tough. He's got a good ground game, he can control and he submits a lot of people. I've just got to be careful with the positions that we're in. I've got a lot of guys at my gym that are high level as well.

We've got some of the best wrestling coaches at City Kickboxing so I feel more than comfortable being on the ground with this guy, as well as on the feet. He's coming off a loss, and he's had a bit of time off. Coming into this fight, I've been pretty active so I've had that frequent feeling or fight week. I've got more experience, I've taken more losses and I've fought the top of this division already. We've done our homework and we've got stuff set in place. We've been working on everything in this fight camp, not just my strengths, we're tightening up holes and being more critical. I feel like I need to put on a clinic and make sure that I leave no margin for error.

Q.) Will you be present at your teammate Israel Adesanya's corner during his main event encounter against Jan Blachowicz?

Kai Kara-France: No. So we've got a whole team with us, we've got a system that works and we'll be sticking to that. He's sticking to the same routines. He's going to be cutting a little bit of weight with me, which is awesome to have a teammate that you know is already on weight because he's fighting up a weight class, but he's willing to jump in the sauna and keep things sane.

It's an honor to be on the same card as my teammates, Carlos Ulberg who is making his UFC debut, and Israel who is going up to light heavyweight for another title. It's one of these things where we don't really realist what we're doing until we reflect on it, because we're so in the moment in the present. These are life moments that you can't ever forget. We can't wait to get in there and do the "three-peat".

Q.) What do you think of Israel Adesanya's prospects in the UFC light heavyweight division?

Kai Kara-France: He might be a double champ. It's an historical moment. I can't wait to see Israel put on a clinic and show the true taste of true martial arts where you don't put on a lot of size, it's all about techniques. He's looking too sharp and too quick. Obviously he's going to be have to be careful. Jan Blachowicz is dangerous being the bigger fighter, and it only takes one punch, but it just leaves Israel to do what he does, and he's one of the best.

Q.) If you manage to get past your opponent this weekend, who do you intend to fight next?

Kai Kara-France: So I've just signed a new four fight deal with the UFC - it's good to have job security. Especially in these times, it's been hard for everyone - just to be able to travel and continue making money and doing what I love. I'm definitely privileged to be able to do this. For the foreseeable future, I want to get past this next guy and just click keep racking up wins. That's the best way to get to a title, and obviously the fastest way is to get finishes. Saying that, I've fought the best in this division before, and I took them to close decisions. That reassures me that I'm in the right place and I'm doing all the right things I just need to put a few more things together. I want to get past Bontorin and avenge some losses. I'd love to rematch Brandon Royval, even Brandon Moreno, even Alexandre Pantoja from The Ultimate Fighter. There are so many guys that I could match up with and be exciting. So, there's three other flyweights on this card, and I'll be watching carefully. I don't know if this is Joe Benavidez's last fight, but he's been a massive pioneer for the sport and the weight class, and someone I've looked up to being on The Ultimate Fighter and from being coached against his team. He's definitely a role model for UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists. If it is his last fight, it's an honor to be on the same card as him.

Kai Kara-France started his MMA career as a bantamweight and went 8-6 (1NC). After moving to flyweight in 2015, Kai Kara-France has gone 13-3. Although out of those 16 fights, he's fought at bantamweight four times.

