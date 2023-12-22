"He's doing a lot of influencer sh*t" - YouTuber Bradley Martyn claims Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296 was "staged"

Bradley Martyn stated that the heated scuffle between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 296 was strategically orchestrated to generate buzz for their upcoming bout.

A month before Strickland is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Du Plessis at UFC 297, the two engaged in a brief altercation during the recent pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cameras captured a dramatic moment as the South African fighter, seated a few rows behind the 185-pound champion, engaged in a verbal exchange. At that moment, 'Tarzan' pivoted and initiated a brawl with Du Plessis, prompting security to intervene.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Mommy Daddy Talk with fellow fitness influencer Sara Saffari, Martyn claimed that Strickland currently holds the spotlight as the most influential figure in the UFC, captivating audiences with his actions. He said:

"He's doing a lot of influencer sh*t. I thought the fight [altercation with Du Plessis] was a staged thing. I wanna see the f**king fight [UFC 297]. I wanna see that dude fight."

Martyn has stirred up the MMA world by challenging fighters like Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson to street fights. He shares a history with Strickland, who once threatened to kill him.

Dricus Du Plessis reflects on UFC 296 scrap with Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis could only express a sense of lightheartedness when asked about his brawl with Sean Strickland at UFC 296.

During the post-fight interview with Megan Olivi, Du Plessis remarked:

"I’m 5-0 in the T-Mobile Arena and tonight I officially became 6-0, so I’m happy with that. Getting my money’s worth here at the show, but yeah, I mean it’s probably not a good example but here we are. Things happen and nobody got hurt, all is good."

He added that he remains unapologetic about the trash-talking directed at Strickland during the seasonal press conference leading up to UFC 296:

"I don’t really care how he feels. I don’t care about him being triggered. He goes and he says whatever he wants and everybody’s just used to him, ‘Oh, I can say whatever I want,’ and now this one thing, this soft spot’s a trigger for him and now we’re not allowed to say it. If you want to dish it out, you have to be able to take it. The fact that he’s triggered, I don’t give a damn about that."

