"He's very loyal to the game" - Michael Chandler provides latest update on highly-anticipated Conor McGregor showdown

Michael Chandler has shed light upon his highly-anticipated fight against Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, the pair served as rival coaches on the 31st season of the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show. TUF 31 is expected to run from May 30 to August 15.

McGregor's been out of the USADA testing pool during his injury hiatus since late 2021. It's believed that if he's to make his UFC return at a PPV (pay-per-view) event this year, the latest could be at UFC 296, which would be this year's final UFC PPV. Therefore, he must re-enter the testing pool within the next two days and subsequently undergo at least two drug tests before being allowed to fight.

Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Michael Chandler has now addressed the aforementioned variables at play. 'Iron' suggested that he's not "nervous" about their fight materializing but just "cautiously optimistic."

He further indicated that McGregor isn't afraid to "tussle" with the powers that be, insinuating that the Irishman could get an exemption and return without fulfilling the USADA's six-month criteria.

Chandler implied that details regarding their fight could unravel around the "middle-to-the-end" of TUF 31. 'Iron' stated:

"I think Conor will be in the USADA testing pool very soon. I do think this fight happens before the end of the year. And you've also got to remember too -- Conor is very romantic and very loyal to this game. He's very romantic about it, and he's very loyal to the game and the purity of the game."

"For him to not come back and fight me after we've already talked about it, [UFC president] Dana [White] has talked about it, the media has talked about it, everybody has talked about it. The fight is going to happen, and I'm just being patient... I can almost guarantee we fight by the end of this year; November, December of this year."

Watch Chandler discuss the topic in the video below:

Conor McGregor's UFC return would see him resume his quest to break the UFC's KO record

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has consistently maintained that he'd like to secure as many knockouts as possible.

McGregor spoke to TMZ Sports last month and revealed that he's eyeing the KO record held by UFC welterweight Matt Brown and UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis. He also discussed his UFC return, a possible welterweight matchup against Michael Chandler.

Brown and Lewis hold the record for the highest number of knockout victories in UFC history (13). Speaking of which, Conor McGregor emphasized that he's just five KO wins away from the record. Furthermore, he hinted that his much-awaited matchup against Michael Chandler could be officially announced very soon. McGregor said:

“Soon, very soon. An announcement soon. Announcement soon... Just get back to it, get back to it. I only have five KOs to go so I’m almost there already. [And to the doubters?] I’ll see you soon!"

Watch Conor McGregor's interview below:

