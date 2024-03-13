“He’s the main guy now” - Liam Harrison says flyweight kickboxing king Superlek is the best striker of the current generation

British legend Liam Harrison has seen different generations of fighters come and go, and his wealth of knowledge when it comes to the fighting game is practically unmatched.

Harrison has traded blows with legendary fighters such as Saenchai, Singdam Kiatmoo9, Mehdi Zatout, and many others.

While those fighters belong to the previous generation, Harrison believes there is one fighter who should be considered the best of the current era.

In an interview on The City Life Podcast, Liam Harrison said ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 should be considered the best striker of this generation.

"Superlek, obviously. He’s there too. He’s the main guy now.”

Harrison’s praise of Superlek wasn’t just mere appreciation, though. It’s deeply rooted in the Thai superstar’s in-ring exploits.

Superlek holds a professional record of 137-29-4 and is a sensational 13-1 in ONE Championship. After losing to Ilias Ennahachi in 2021, Superlek racked up nine straight wins including victories over Panpayak Jitmuangnon, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa.

Liam Harrison believes Superlek would dominate Takeru in Muay Thai

Superlek’s sensational unanimous decision win over Rodtang in September 2023 is arguably the best performance in his career, yet he immediately chalked up another masterpiece in his very next outing.

The flyweight kickboxing king spoiled Takeru’s ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 with a striking clinic in Tokyo.

Liam Harrison was already in awe of Superlek before that barnburner, and his admiration for ‘The Kicking Machine’ grew after the January 2024 showcase.

He told The City Life Podcast that Takeru, despite the accolades, wouldn’t stand a chance against Superlek in his natural discipline of Muay Thai:

“If a kickboxer tries to come in and box someone like Superlek in Muay Thai, his elbows are so f****ing dangerous, he’ll just fire that spear elbow straight through the middle so fast. If he’s fighting under Muay Thai rules in the 4-ounce gloves, I think he’d cut Takeru into pieces, to be honest.”

Watch Harrison's entire interview below: